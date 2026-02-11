Biathlon-Norway not ready to concede biathlon crown just yet, says Dale-Skjevdal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 11 - After missing the podium completely in Sunday's Olympic mixed relay, Johan-Olav Botn won gold and Sturla Holm Laegreid bronze for Norway in the men's 20km individual event on Tuesday in an indication that their days as a dominant force are not yet done.

The Norwegians arrived in Anterselva in northern Italy without the talismanic Johannes Thingnes Boe, who won four gold and one bronze medal in Beijing but retired at the end of last season, prompting some to say that there might be a changing of the biathlon guard as Italy, France and Sweden threatened.

However, Tuesday's race suggests they will not give up their crown without a fight.

"It's very nice to show that we can have people on the podium, and that we can really deliver so I think this is just a very good beginning for us," teammate Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, who finished 10th, told Reuters.

"Of course, we wanted also a medal in the mixed relay, but then there's so much competition. But today we really show that we are here to get some medals for sure."

Dale-Skjevdal was among the medal contenders himself, but four misses on the shooting range ended up costing him a spot on the podium.

"It felt a bit anti-climatic, because I really had good expectations today, and I think my shape in the track is obviously super good, so I'm quite disappointed about my shooting today. I really wanted to do something better," he said after the race on Tuesday.

"But when I don't succeed, it's very, very nice for the team to succeed. I'm really happy that we managed to do that, so that gives the team a little bit more calm into the next races."

Norway's next shot at the biathlon podium in Milano Cortina comes in Wednesday afternoon's 15km individual race for women, with Dale-Skjevdal and the men back in action in Friday's 10km sprint. REUTERS