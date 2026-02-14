Straitstimes.com header logo

Biathlon-Laegreid and Jacquelin in war of words after tight finish in biathlon sprint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint Victory Ceremony - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 13, 2026. Bronze medallists Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway poses after winning bronze in Men's 10km Sprint REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 10km Sprint Victory Ceremony - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 13, 2026. Bronze medallists Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway poses after winning bronze in Men's 10km Sprint REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Google Preferred Source badge

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 13 - Days after admitting to cheating on his ex-girlfriend in a post-race interview, Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid found himself in hot water again on Friday following his bronze-medal win in the men's sprint when fourth-placed Emilien Jacquelin took exception to his comments after the race.

Once again interviewed by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, Laegreid, who pipped the Frenchman to the bronze medal by two-tenths of a second, asked jokingly if Jacquelin had stopped to talk to the crowd on his final lap.

When told of Laegreid's joke by Norwegian media, the 30-year-old Jacquelin, who won two silver medals at the Beijing Games four years ago, didn't see the funny side.

"I was beaten by a cheater, oh my God," an exasperated Jacquelin told newspaper VG. "I will (beat) him on Sunday, we will see."

Friday's race was won by Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, with Norway's Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen taking the silver. REUTERS

See more on

Norway

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.