Biathlon-Italy's Passler returns to training after successful doping appeal

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 16 - Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler rejoined her team on Monday after a successful appeal against a suspension handed out before the Milano Cortina Games for an alleged doping violation.

Passler began training shortly after 1400 CET, filling her magazines in the bright sunshine at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena and firing off shots in bunches of five on the range as her coaches watched intently.

The women's relay is set to take place on Wednesday and, having missed the earlier competitions, it is the only race that Passler is eligible to take part in. Italy team captain Klaus Hoellrigl said on Friday that he was considering including her in the foursome for the event.

On Friday, the Italian anti-doping body (NADO) upheld Passler's appeal against a provisional suspension that followed a positive test for the banned substance Letrozole on January 26.

In her appeal, the 24-year-old said she lived with her mother who was taking Letrozole as part of her treatment for breast cancer and that the contamination likely came from a spoon which she used to eat some Nutella hazelnut spread for breakfast the day before the test.

The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) noted that the decision to clear Passler was only provisional, with an anti-doping tribunal to be established by NADO Italia to hear the full case at a later date. REUTERS