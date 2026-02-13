Biathlon-Italian Passler cleared for Winter Games after Nutella spoon defence

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, Italy/MILAN, Feb 13 - Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has been cleared to compete in the Olympics after arguing that her failed doping test was down to contamination from a shared spoon she used to dip into a jar of Nutella in the family home.

Italy's anti-doping body (NADO) on Friday upheld her appeal against a provisional suspension that followed a positive test for the banned substance Letrozole on January 26, opening the door for Passler to compete in Wednesday's women's relay at the Milano Cortina Games.

In her appeal evidence, Passler said she lived with her mother who was taking Letrozole as part of her treatment for breast cancer. The contamination likely came from a spoon which the athlete picked up to eat some Nutella hazelnut spread for breakfast the day before the test.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it did not plan to contest the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a statement to Reuters, WADA said "contamination is a plausible explanation and the substance would not have any performance benefit" at the Games.

WILL PASSLER BE PICKED?

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said Passler would now be able to take part in the Games.

"Passler will rejoin her teammates starting Monday, February 16, when she will be available to the coaching staff for the subsequent competitions on the Olympic programme," FISI said in a statement.

However, it was not yet clear what her involvement would be in the remaining events.

"In theory she can only take part in the relay," Italy team captain Klaus Hoellrigl told reporters in Anterselva, referring to the race on Wednesday. Passler would train with the squad on Monday and Tuesday before a decision was taken, he added.

"These have been very difficult days," said the 24-year-old Passler, whose best result was 11th in the women's 4x6km relay at the 2024 IBU World Championships.

"I have always believed in my good faith. I want to thank everyone who helped me - from the lawyers who followed my case, to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, to my family and friends. Now I can finally focus 100% on biathlon again," she added in the FISI statement.

The decision to clear Passler was only provisional, WADA noted, with an anti-doping tribunal to be established by NADO Italia to hear the full case on its merits. REUTERS