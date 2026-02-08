Straitstimes.com header logo

Biathlon-Italian Passler appeals doping suspension to CAS

Biathlon - Biathlon World Cup - Oberhof, Germany - January 10, 2026 Italy's Rebecca Passler in action during the women's 4x6km relay REUTERS/Matthew Childs

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 7 - Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking to overturn a provisional doping suspension to be allowed to take part in the Milano Cortina Olympics, CAS said on Saturday.

In her application, the Italian biathlete argued the positive test for banned substances resulted from contamination.

A hearing in the expedited procedure is expected to take place on Tuesday, CAS said.

Last Monday, the Italian anti-doping agency NADO said the athlete had tested positive for letrozole and methanol, becoming the first positive test of an athlete since national teams arrived in Italy for the Games.

The 24-year-old Passler, whose best result was 11th in the women's 4x6km relay at the 2024 IBU world championships, could face a lengthy competition ban. REUTERS

