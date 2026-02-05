Biathlon-Fillon Maillet sets sights on Fourcade's French Winter Games record

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 5 - Quentin Fillon Maillet is hoping to improve his shooting to give himself a chance of beating Martin Fourcade's total of seven Winter Olympic medals for France when the biathlon competitions get underway with the mixed relay at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday.

Fillon Maillet went home empty-handed from Pyeongchang in 2018 before having a stellar performance in Beijing four years later, winning two gold and three silver medals to put him within touching distance of Fourcade's French Winter Olympic record.

"I'm happy with my form. Shooting is still the weak point, but I think I'm more than capable of winning, I've already proven that this year, and I need to capitalise on it during these two weeks," Fillon Maillet told reporters.

Despite his haul in Beijing, the 33-year-old Frenchman was eclipsed by Johannes Thingnes Boe, who won four gold medals and one bronze in China, but the Norwegian retired at the end of last season, setting the stage for a battle royal to see who will replace him as biathlon's top dog.

Ranked 14th in the world, Fillon Maillet is aware that his career is closer to the end than the beginning, but his competitive fire is undimmed, and he believes his familiarity with being in the pressure-cooker atmosphere will help him at his third Olympics.

"I don't have the same overall ranking, but I have the same desire as before going to Beijing. The successes I've had previously, particularly in Beijing, give me some points of reference," he said.

The French team will fancy their chances in the mixed relay, and Fillon Maillet will be hoping that some of Fourcade's single-mindedness and accuracy will rub off on him as he seeks to equal or better the 37-year-old's French record of seven Winter Olympic medals.

"I'm not ruling that out - the goal isn't necessarily to break a record, but if I manage to surpass Martin's record, it means these Games have been more than successful," he said. REUTERS