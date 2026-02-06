Straitstimes.com header logo

Biathlon-Austrian federation supporting Unterweger after partner's positive drug test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon Training - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 06, 2026. General view of athletes during training REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon Training - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 06, 2026. General view of athletes during training REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Google Preferred Source badge

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 6 - Austrian biathlete Dominic Unterweger is receiving support from his federation following the revelation that his Italian partner Rebecca Passler had tested positive for banned substances ahead of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old Passler was banned from the Olympics on Monday following positive tests for letrozole and methanol. Her results were the first positive tests since national teams began arriving in northern Italy for the Winter Olympics in early February.

"He (Unterweger) is deeply affected on an emotional and personal level, it's a difficult time for him," Austria's head of biathlon Christoph Sumann told local news agency APA.

"Now, it's about preparing him as well as possible and making sure he stays focused. He's getting support for the Olympics and we're encouraging him as much as we can, considering he has an important competition ahead of him."

Unterweger, 26, was part of the Austrian team that competed in the final International Biathlon Union World Cup mixed relay race before the Games on January 24, and he is expected to take part in the same event as the competitions begin in Anterselva on Sunday. REUTERS

See more on

Olympics

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.