BG Tampines Rovers looking to continue continental march in 2026

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BG Tampines Rovers' Koya Kazama sends in a free kick during their 5-3 ACL2 win over Kaya-Iloilo on Nov 27.

SINGAPORE – After marking their 80th anniversary in 2025 by clinching a continental knockout-stage berth for the first time since 2016, BG Tampines Rovers are aiming to make 2026 an even more memorable year.

The Singapore Premier League side have set their sights on a deep run in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) and possibly silverware too.

In the tournament’s knockout-stage draw at the Asian Football Confederation’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters on Dec 30, Group H winners Tampines were drawn to face Group E runners-up Cong An Hanoi of Vietnam in the round of 16.

The Stags had topped Group H with five wins and a draw, finishing ahead of former Asian champions Pohang Steelers of South Korea, Thai side BG Pathum United and the Philippines’ Kaya-Iloilo.

Their unbeaten run in the group stage has also resulted in a target on their backs, said Stags captain Syazwan Buhari, who has urged his teammates not to take their place in the knockout stage for granted.

“As a club, it’s been a positive year and it is not by luck but through a lot of hard work,” said the 33-year-old.

“As captain, it’s my job to remind them that we cannot take this journey for granted. Nobody is going to make it easier for us and in fact, it is going to be much tougher because after the group stage, opponents would have recognised our quality and we are a team that everyone would want to beat.”

Tampines coach Noh Rahman said his men are looking forward to the challenge, noting that “no teams are easy at this stage of the competition”.

They will meet Hanoi in the first leg at the Hang Day Stadium on Feb 11, before hosting the Vietnamese side for the return leg at the Bishan Stadium on Feb 18. The quarter-finals will be in March, followed by the semi-finals in April and a West-meets-East final on May 16.

The Lion City Sailors, who made a historic run to last season’s ACL2 final before losing 2-1 to Sharjah FC of the United Arab Emirates, narrowly missed out on a spot in this campaign’s knockout stages after being edged out by Bangkok United on head-to-head record in Group G.

The winners of the Tampines-Hanoi tie will meet either Bangkok or Australian outfit Macarthur FC in the quarter-finals.

In the other East zone clashes, Pohang will face Japan’s Gamba Osaka with Indonesian giants Persib Bandung taking on Thailand’s Ratchaburi FC.

Being drawn against Hanoi means the Stags will face them thrice in February, as both teams are also scheduled to meet in an ASEAN Club Championship group match at the Hang Day Stadium on Feb 4.

Tampines currently top the six-team Group A of the South-east Asian tournament, also known as the Shopee Cup, with six points from three games, while Hanoi are fifth with four points. The top two will advance to the semi-finals.

Hanoi, who are coached by former Thailand national coach Alexandre Polking, are second in the 14-team V.League 1.

This is the Stags’ first appearance in the knockout stages of a continental competition since 2016, when they reached the AFC Cup quarter-finals.

The second-tier Asian club tournament is now known as the ACL2, following its revamp in 2024.

Before resuming their continental journey, Tampines will look to start 2026 with their first Singapore Cup title since 2019 when they take on defending champions Sailors in the Jan 10 final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Stags have already prevailed in a silverware contest against the Sailors this season, triumphing 4-1 to lift the Community Shield in August.

Noh has thrown down the gauntlet to his side ahead of a pivotal year.

The former Lions defender, who is also an assistant coach with the national team, said: “I told the players that we are the only club in Singapore that are still involved in four competitions at the moment.

“So let’s relish this moment and opportunity and starting from Jan 10, let’s give it a good go to try and win the Cup.

“Let’s go and try our best in the matches ahead and hopefully it will lead to us creating more milestones for the club.”