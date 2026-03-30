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Bezzecchi wins USA Grand Prix to extend perfect start to season

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Mar 29, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Aprilia Racing Team Marco Bezzecchi (72) rides during warmups before the start of the 2026 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mar 29, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Aprilia Racing Team Marco Bezzecchi (72) rides during warmups before the start of the 2026 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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March 29 - Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi extended his perfect start to the year by winning the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday for his third consecutive win of the year and fifth straight dating back to last season.

Bezzecchi led all 20 laps at the Circuit of the Americas where he crossed the line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin while Pedro Acosta, who started eighth after a penalty in Saturday's sprint, rounded out the podium.

The win put Bezzecchi back on top of the standings with 81 points, four points clear of Martin who won the sprint race on Saturday.

Polesitter Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finished fourth while defending Austin champion Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team was 10th. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.