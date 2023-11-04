Beyond Gorillas in the Mist, Rwanda looks to sports tourism

KIGALI - Cheers and jeers echoed in the BK Arena, where defending champions Nigeria were battling it on court against 11-time winners Senegal in the Fiba Women’s AfroBasket 2023 Championship.

Among the boisterous crowd was New Yorker Benjamin Glassman, who sat with the Nigerian fans, clapping his hands and willing them on from the edge of his seat.

This was the 50-year-old’s first time abroad and he chose to fly over 11,000 kilometres to Rwanda to support a Senegalese and Nigerian player whom he knew personally when they played for the University at Buffalo in the United States.

“For someone to take time out of their day to watch them, it means a lot to the players and that’s how you support someone you love on the team. That’s the reason I came here,” he said.

The retired software engineer is among an increasing number of travellers in Rwanda to watch or participate in sporting events as the African nation looks to sport to boost its tourism sector and spur economic growth.