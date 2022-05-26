Better be scared of Halloween

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) MON TRESOR could be the one to follow. She is not going to Hollywood any time soon, but could prove the star in this company. (12) SUPER SECRET was not disgraced on debut and will have no problem with the extra. She must be respected. (2) FIVE FORTUNES found problems last time but could get into the Trifecta. (5) BATIK is looking to improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(16) ELECTRIC GOLD was not disgraced on debut and should improve by leaps and bounds. Watch the betting on his stable companion, newcomer (20) TWICE THE STORM. (6) PARKER GETRIX was hampered last time out and should run a genuine race. (4) ORGETORIX found problems last time and should also run a decent race. (2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is having his peak run and should make the board.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) BENGUELA COVE needed her last run and should get involved. She has the form to win this. (8) TOTO did not let Benguela Cove get too far ahead last time and should not be far off again. (2) RIGHT CHOICE needed her last run and could resume winning ways. (4) ON CUE is honest and will be running on late. Could easily get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(10) SECRET IS OURS does best when covered early and holds all of (12) ROMEO'S MAGIC, (7) FIFTH OF JULY and (6) FLYING GRACE on recent collateral form. But this is not an easy race, so be very cautious. (3) AFRAAD is preferred over a longer distance but a fast pace will see him get close to the favoured threesome.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) HALLOWEEN needed her last run when racing uncomfortably and could chalk up her second victory. All she needs are some favours. (1) PRINCESS KESH was not striding out last time but has met stronger company. Must be respected. (8) SYBARIS won well last time and could go in again. (5) COURANTE as well as (4) BELLEVARDE and (6) SUN BIRD come off maiden wins and could improve more. (13) BELLA ROSA will be catching them late and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(3) MISS ELEGANCE might be slow out of the chute but she will finish off strongly and could win this. (7) TERRA TIME is running well and could be involved in the finish. (1) ULULATE beat (2) ROUGE ALLURE by 1.5 lengths but the 2kg difference could see them side by side.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) IRISH TRACTOR is holding form and should be in the shake-up. Despite claiming 1.5kg allowance, (1) MARDI GRAS still has a hefty 61.5kg to shoulder but could show his class. (7) NORDIC REBEL should run an honest race and is a must for exotics. (6) ALL OF ME could try and get away with this. But she might get caught late.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(17) LITTLE RAIN won full of running last time and the form has been franked. If covered early, she will finish off strongly. (7) CALL ME MASTER drops in trip but will be catching them late. (18) JAVA HOUSE should have the run of the race and will make his presence felt. (8) LULU'S BOY, (10) THEROSEOFBECHARRE, (2) INTO THE FUTURE, (12) ENGLISH PRIMROSE and (16) GILDA GRAY could get into the Quartet.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) TIRPITZ never beat much when coming off a rest and gelding last time but looks to have lots to come. (14) SILLY FELLA is running well and should give his backers a good sight. (1) DUKE OF RAIN is holding form and should not be far off. (2) BLOOMINGTON won well last time out and could go in again. (10) TWICE AS WILD did well in her post-maiden and could get into the mix.