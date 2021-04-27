Berthier's performance deserves a scream of approval

The scream is the best part of Sunday. A scream loud and raw and poignant and from a place inside the gut only those trying to go to the Olympics will understand. A scream which arrives when she's on her knees in the end but is born from how she stood up against a challenge.

A scream which is a mix of relief, disbelief, joy and validation; a scream of everything given and no regrets; a scream which could find a place in the compilation of "Top Ten Olympic screams" which you can find on YouTube.