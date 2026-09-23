Berlin withdraws from race to host summer Olympics: Reports

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Berlin’s reported withdrawal from the Olympics race would leave just Munich and the Rhine/Ruhr region as potential hosts.

BERLIN - Berlin has withdrawn from the race to be part of Germany’s upcoming summer Olympics bid, leaving just Munich and the Rhine/Ruhr region as potential hosts, local media reported on Sept 23.

On Sept 26, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) will make a call on a preferred region as part of a bid to the International Olympic Committee to host one of the 2036, 2040 and 2044 Summer Games.

Berlin was one of the four German regions initially in the race but decided to withdraw, public broadcaster RBB reported Sept 23.

The city authorities were not immediately reachable for comment but have a called a press conference to address the issue on Sept 24.

Hamburg was also among the four bidders but withdrew after an unfavourable result in a public consultation in May.

As recently as May, the Berlin government reaffirmed its desire to host the Games, but a change in position could be in the offing after elections on Sept 20 in the German capital.

Elif Eralp, the lead candidate for the far-left Die Linke which topped the polls, said on Sept 21 she did not support a bid for Berlin to host the Games.

On Sept 22, a DOSB evaluation committee ranked the Munich and Rhine/Ruhr bids highly, with the Berlin bid coming in third place.

The summer Olympics have been held on German soil twice. Berlin hosted the Games in 1936 with Germany then under Nazi leadership, while Munich played host to the 1972 Games, then as part of West Germany. AFP