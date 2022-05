Six matches in eight days. A prime minister on the phone to him. Voice lost from shouting for his teammates. TV stations calling. Instagram going berserk. History is a lovely but tiring business.

On a Zoom call yesterday from Bangkok, wearing his holy-man beard, India's Kidambi Srikanth looks zen. On Sunday on court he was roaring as he won the final point that gave India a first Thomas Cup and allowed his nation to scream in delight. History is also loud.