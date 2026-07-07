Belgium trolls US with ‘Overturn this’ post on social media after World Cup controversy

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Belgium captain Youri Tielemans applauding fans after their 4-1 victory over the US in the World Cup round of 16 on July 6.

SEATTLE – Belgium had their way with the United States during their round of 16 match in the World Cup on July 6.

The Red Devils’ official social media account even got in on the act shortly after the team’s 4-1 victory over the Americans.

The site posted an image of striker Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal with the caption: “Overturn this,” an apparent reference to the availability of United States star Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was cleared to play against Belgium after initially receiving a one-match ban following a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1. He did not record a goal or an assist on July 6.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to dispute the suspension, which only heightened the debate around the already controversial decision by the organisation’s governing body. The Belgian federation was allowed to appeal, which it did, with the appeal denied on the morning of the game.

UEFA, the sport’s governing body in Europe, said FIFA’s decision to pause or erase a suspension “crossed a red line”. Belgium deputy prime minister Maxime Prevot decried the intervention of Trump and US officials, calling it an “incomprehensible decision” and that “it would be a blatant violation of the most basic rules of football and sport.”

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia was among those who criticised the suspension of Balogun’s red card. He commended Balogun for approaching him after the match, and downplayed a question about whether the situation further motivated his side.

“No, it wasn’t needed,” Garcia said. “Regardless of the US starting line-up, what really mattered to us was our line-up. It did not change anything when it came to our dedication.” REUTERS