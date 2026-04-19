Beiwacht completes Waller’s autumn carnival dominance

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– Godolphin’s Beiwacht put an exclamation mark on Hall of Fame trainer Chris Waller’s unrivalled run of success through the Sydney autumn carnival success, securing a tough all-the-way win against a star-studded field in the Group 1 A$1.5 million (S$1.37 million) All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Royal Randwick on April 18.

For good measure, the Sydney premier handler prepared the quinella in the final Sydney Group 1 of the season, with Lazzura chasing home stablemate Beiwacht.

The All Aged Stakes’ result came soon after Waller trained the trifecta in the day’s other Group 1 event two races earlier, the A$1 million Champagne Stakes (1,600m).

Ridden by Tim Clark, Fireball ($38) held off Campione D’Italia (James McDonald) to win by half a neck with Diameter (Adam Hyeronimus) a long head away in third.

Eight consecutive Saturdays of Group 1 racing in Sydney this autumn has ended with the All Aged Stakes, and Waller has prepared at least one Group 1 winner every week – a remarkable achievement.

In total, there have been 22 Group 1 races run in Sydney this autumn, and Waller has trained 12 Group 1 winners.

His big-race winners were spread between Autumn Glow, Aeliana and Joliestar with two Group wins each, and Lazzura, Autumn Boy, Campione D’Italia, Ohope Wins, Fireball and Beiwacht with one major success each.

“These are the results our team works hard for all year,” said Waller.

“We have had some tremendous results this autumn carnival and I can’t thank my team enough.

“To be able to win at least one Group 1 race each Saturday for eight weeks of the carnival makes me very proud.”

Waller nearly ran Beiwacht in the Group 2 Arrowfield Sprint (1,200m) on the second day of The Championships, but instead decided to keep the Bivouac colt fresh for the All Aged Stakes and it proved a masterstroke.

“Beiwacht’s a very special horse,” he said.

“He did it in the (Group 1) Golden Rose as well when he broke the Rosehill 1,400m track record.

“But to beat the older horses in the All Aged Stakes, he was up against an outstanding field, so he gets all the accolades today.”

Beiwacht ($24) led throughout under Nash Rawiller to win by a length from Lazzura (Jason Collett), with 2025 winner Jimmysstar (Ethan Brown) charging home for third, a half-head further back.

Ridden by McDonald, Angel Capital settled midfield on the rail early and never got a clear crack at his rivals, finishing sixth without being full tested.

Half Yours (Jamie Melham), who was having his first start since completing the coveted Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double last spring, ran ninth but was beaten just four lengths in a pleasing comeback.

Waller has prepared 18 Group 1 winners for the 2025-2026 season, and needs just one more to equal his all-time record for most majors set last season.

The champion trainer now has 198 Group 1 wins, and will soon join Bart Cummings and Tommy Smith with 246 Group 1 wins each as the only Australian trainers to win at least 200 Group 1 wins.

Waller then explained his decision to give Beiwacht a month between runs and wait for the All Aged Stakes.

“I think he didn’t like running down the straight, so we needed to find a stallion-making race that really stamps his authority, and this race stuck out,” he said.

“He ran well in the (Group 1) George Ryder (Stakes), it was a softish track that day and today, back on a good track, he was terrific.

“Even his run behind Joliestar (second in the Group 1 Canterbury Stakes over 1,300m) showed that he was right up there with the best older horses, so it’s very exciting.”

Rawiller said the three-year-old Beiwacht travelled beautifully and was able to reel off fast sectionals, stopping the clock at a very fast 1min 20.76sec.

“You know what it’s like when you’re on a really good horse and you know you’re home,” he said.

“I just love the way he lengthened strides again when I asked him. I was just happy to enjoy it.

“He’s highly talented. Let’s say he’s a sprinter-miler, but I wouldn’t be rushing to get there now.

“I think there’s plenty of 1,200m and 1,400m races he could be winning before then.”

Godolphin Stable also has the likes of Tempted and Tentyris among the leading contenders for the A$20 million The Everest (1,200m) at Royal Randwick on Oct 17, and Beiwacht’s name can be added to that list.

The three-time winner is also shaping as a leading contender for the A$10 million Golden Eagle (1,500m) for four-year-olds at Randwick on Oct 31.

Waller said it would be up to the global powerhouse outfit whether Beiwacht is aimed at The Everest.

“We’re lucky to be training these colts but I respect they’ve got big values, so I will see what Godolphin comes up with,” he said.

“Beiwacht’s got a great attitude, I’ve got a great team behind me that helps get colts like this to the races because it’s not an easy task. My team at home do me proud.

“There’s lots of options with a horse like this and that’s the beauty of racing in Australia and Sydney. We’re just so lucky to be racing in this era.” SKY RACING WORLD