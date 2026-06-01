Bednarek leaves Olympic champion Tebogo in his dust at Rabat Diamond League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, May 31 - Two-time Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek sped ahead of Paris Games champion Letsile Tebogo to secure a commanding victory in the men's 200m at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, as Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2-3 in the women's 100m.

American Bednarek clocked 19.69 seconds, gaining a sizeable lead in the first half of the race to leave a struggling Tebogo 0.27 seconds behind in second place.

"I didn't expect to run that fast but I knew I had a good sub-20 in me," said the 27-year-old Bednarek.

"Being able to go against the best, I mean I am one of the best, but I like competing so I can't wait for another year."

World silver medallist Clayton finished in 10.85 seconds, a tenth of a second ahead of compatriot Lavanya Williams, as Jonielle Smith, the only other Jamaican in the race, pushed ahead in the final metres to finish third.

"I am happy with the result, especially because I managed to get a season best which shows I am moving in the right direction. However, I still need to fix a few things," Clayton said.

Ukrainian Olympic high jump champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 1.97m to secure the win ahead of Australian Eleanor Patterson and Serbian Angelina Topic, who both jumped 1.94m.

Women's 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan, who had finished second last weekend when American Masai Russell came within 0.02 seconds of her record, returned to winning ways as she clocked 12.28 seconds.

Local hero and twice Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali thrilled the Moroccan crowd as he finished ahead of German Frederik Ruppert to win the men's 3000m steeplechase, clocking seven minutes 57.25 seconds.

AMERICANS DOMINATE THE FIELD

The women's 200m saw an American one-two as Cambrea Sturgis won ahead of Kayla White, with Canadian Audrey Leduc finishing third.

Three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser finished second behind compatriot Joe Kovacs, who threw 22.58m to secure the win, as Jordan Geist completed an all-American podium.

Twice Olympic discus throw champion Valarie Sion won her second straight Diamond League meeting, throwing 68.75m in her final attempt to snatch victory from Jorinde van Klinken.

Quincy Hall, the 400m Olympic champion, had a forgettable evening as he finished last, but fellow American Jacory Patterson pulled ahead in the final stretch to win in 44.11 seconds.

Yared Nuguse, who took bronze in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, was pushed to his limits by Portugal's Isaac Nader, who almost caught the American with a late push.

Nuguse scrambled across the finish line in three minutes 30.35 seconds to win a photo finish, and collapsed.

"It was a really close finish. I knew they were there. I said to myself, don't give up yet. Keep pushing, keep pushing," he said.

"I did and the fall... it was worth it. No worries, I am okay." REUTERS