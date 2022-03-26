Beauty Joy the one to catch

RACE 1 (1,000M )
5 Flying Season won well last start and is showing plenty of ability in just two starts in Hong Kong for trainer Manfred Man.
1 Escape Route is taking time to find his groove. The ability is there. Perhaps the straight will suit him.
4 United We Stand loves the course and distance. He can improve again off the back of a solid first-up effort.
6 Forte is not without a chance down the straight.
RACE 2 (1,600M )
1 Light My Day is making a favourable step back to Class 5. He should find the front from the inside draw under Zac Purton. The one they have to catch.
2 Daily Charm is a threat in this grade. He should be able to position himself close to the speed to get every opportunity.
5 Brave Power has an awkward gate to overcome. But he has a powerful finish when required.
3 Golden Four is stepping up in trip. This looks suitable off the back of his latest effort.
RACE 3 (1,600M)
1 Beauty Joy should roll forward and prove difficult to run down. He can bounce back to his best, especially with Purton engaged, against a small field.
5 Charity Go is racing in his best form. He can score again.
7 Looking Great is shooting for a second win this term. He is holding his condition.
2 My Sugar is class on his day. Expect a better effort with top rookie Jerry Chau engaged.
RACE 4 (2,000M)
5 Red Elysees has drawn favourably. He is stepping out off a dangerous mark. With a sweet run throughout, he should have enough in the tank to power home.
4 Robot Warrior pairs up with Joao Moreira. He put in a very strong effort over this trip two starts ago for a second.
2 Perfect Maryknoll has claims off a solid effort last time.
12 Telecom Cheetah is chasing back-to-back wins.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
5 Kumasi has a stack of ability. He nearly should have won already this term. His latest trial under Purton looked ominous.
6 Beauty Mission was third last time. He looks as though he has figured out Hong Kong racing. Expect a strong showing.
10 Proud Dragon slots in light. He did well for third last start and is expected to improve again.
9 Phoenix Light was fancied on debut before he was withdrawn from his latest engagement. Do not discount.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
3 Country Treasure moved well in a trial, albeit wide, under Moreira. He appears to have enough ability to figure on debut.
5 Fun N Glory has his fair share of ability. He narrowly missed two starts ago. On that effort, he shapes as the main danger.
10 August Moon is racing well as a two-time winner this term. He can be competitive again.
14 Noble Boyz is favoured with no weight on his back. The inside gate is a plus.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
1 Copartner Ambition is chasing back-to-back wins after scoring with plenty in hand last time. He is shaping as an above-average talent. He is well placed to score.
8 Happy Daily has a bit of class. On his day, he possesses a powerful finish. He slots in light.
2 Super Winner should roll forward. At some stage, he will look the winner.
3 Horsesain Bolt has claims. He is better than his record suggests.
RACE 8 (1,400M)
6 Boom Stitch is much better on the turf than on the dirt. He returns to his preferred course and distance and boasts more ability than his record suggests.
5 Infinity Win is progressing. The awkward gate is not ideal but his pairing with Purton is.
1 Millennium Falcon is after back-to-back wins. He is favoured from the inside and has the class edge.
9 Best For You can finish off strongly.
RACE 9 (1,400M)
10 King Of The Court's form has slipped since that of his debut effort. But, if he manages to reproduce it, then he is the one to beat.
1 Oriental Smoke is progressing. The mile looks his best trip. He has Purton on board.
5 Accelerando has moved well in his trials. It would not surprise to see him figure prominently first-up for John Size and Moreira.
7 Mega Bonus finished second two starts ago. He is next best.
RACE 10 (1,400M)
3 Shining Gem closed in well last time behind Lucky Sweynesse. On that effort, he appears well placed to take another step forward.
10 Brilliant Way is a talent on the rise. He is lightly raced and looks a threat with no weight on his back in a bid for back-to-back wins.
6 Seasons Bliss has much more ability than his record suggests. Expect that he bounces back.
4 Beauty Live is a talent. He is a two-time winner from four starts. He is a leading player.
•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club