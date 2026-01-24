Beat Ka Ying Rising if you can

The David Hayes-trained Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) blowing his rivals away for an easy victory in the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 14, 2025.

Race 1 (1,000m)

8 Gold Patch looks set to make a winning debut after winning all three Hong Kong trials and arriving off two impressive wins in New Zealand. Do not expect a price. He shapes as a warm favourite under James McDonald, who was aboard for his second local trial here when he clocked the second quickest time of the morning at the trip behind Magnifique.

2 Sparkling Fellow drops into Class 4 and Zac Purton takes the ride. His Class 3 runs read more than good enough for a race like this and he can make his mark.

6 Spicy Speedy has trialled well since his debut third to Turquoise Velocity and barrier 10 is ideal.

11 Live Wire draws barrier 12 for the straight course, which can suit his pattern, and he gets his chance to run up to, or even improve on, his debut third to Sight Hermoso.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Stormy Knight is a three-year-old trending the right way. His form reads plain, but his last-start 10th was better than it looks, as he had plenty left late and nowhere to go, finishing within two lengths of the winner. Third-up now, he has trialled well between runs, but has the widest gate to overcome.



10 Invictus Dragon has shown glimpses without putting it together in five runs, but he looks set to get a kinder run from his draw. The drop back in trip also suits and this is a chance to improve.

2 Quartz Legend appeals on the quick back-up and he drops in class after a closing sixth, while Caspar Fownes is one of the trainers who can place them well when backing them up.

4 Gallant Design showed a marked improvement in his most recent trial in blinkers, which he now wears on debut, and he is one to keep safe.

Race 3 (2,000m)

8 Prestige Good was heavily supported last start chasing two wins on end, but barrier 13 forced him to do it the hard way. He still stuck on for fifth and barrier 2 is the swing factor.



2 Winning Wing also gets a big map upgrade from an inside draw. His January Cup run was better than the bare result after a mid-race move backfired, yet he was only beaten two lengths into fifth. He will relish it back to this track and trip.

5 Gentlemen Legacy is trending the right way after putting a couple of luckless runs behind him when third to Numbers last time.

4 Karma tries this trip for the first time. He has trialled very nicely between runs. With the right run, that turn of foot can be a weapon.

Race 4 (1,200m)

13 Island Buddy makes the move from Cody Mo to the Brett Crawford stable and there is no trial to go on. There looks little speed on and he can take charge, which gives him the chance to pinch it from the front.



1 Packing Glory maps to redeem himself after going under into fifth second-up following his debut win. Blinkers come off and winkers go on, the rise to 1,200m looks suitable, and Purton sticking with him suggests he is worth another chance.

12 Elegant Life is first-up after a bleed. He was showing signs before the break and a nice draw, plus quiet but encouraging trials, keep him in mind at a price.

8 Sunny Q will likely settle back from the draw and look to run on late, as he tends to do.

Race 5 (1,400m)

7 Super Dragon comes off a luckless sixth when plenty went wrong from a wide draw. He lands a much kinder barrier this time and McDonald is back in the saddle, which lifts his chances.

11 Lucky Mcqueen put back-to-back seconds together two and three runs ago, then last time, he was dragged back through the field and never got a clean trip. The draw is a big map upgrade and he can feature again.

3 Gallant Epoch led and won comfortably last start and he looks set to find a similar on-pace position, giving him every chance to repeat.



5 Turin Champions arrives off back-to-back seconds and he is trending the right way. Barrier 14 is the hurdle and he will need early luck to slot in.

Race 6 (1,200m) THE CENTENARY SPRINT CUP (G1)

1 Ka Ying Rising, rated the equal second-highest galloper in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2025, steps out chasing a piece of history as he aims to match Silent Witness’ 17-race streak from 21 years ago in the first leg of the Hong Kong Speed Series. The script stays the same – beat him if you can.



3 Fast Network gets the dream set-up from barrier 2 and brings back-to-back placings behind the favourite.

2 Helios Express has looked much better at the trials since that Sprint fifth and barrier 1 gives Hugh Bowman the chance to tuck in and produce him late.

4 Raging Blizzard passed his first Group 1 test in style with a fast-finishing second in the Hong Kong Sprint.

Race 7 (1,400m)

3 All’s Well had his first look at 1,400m last start and, from barrier 13, raced very wide throughout. He still finished off well into an encouraging fourth. A much kinder draw this time gives him the map he needs to bounce back.



1 Bigtime Generation produced his best local run when third over 1,200m on his second attempt in Class 4. He now tries 1,400m for the first time and Bowman takes over, while the low draw can see him enjoy a smothered-up run.

14 Sterling Wongchoy steps up in class but drops in the weights and barrier 1 gives him every chance to get the right run.

7 Aeroinvincible goes back to his pet track and trip after three Happy Valley runs and he can improve on the change of scenery.

Race 8 (1,600m) THE STEWARDS’ CUP (G1)

1 Romantic Warrior comes back to a mile for the first time since his Yasuda Kinen win in June 2024, so the drop in trip is the only real question, but his class tends to answer whatever is asked. He is two-from-two over Voyage Bubble and he looks set to make a proper push for Triple Crown glory.

2 Voyage Bubble remains the measuring stick after his Hong Kong Mile win off a masterful Purton ride and he is the one they all have to get past.

8 My Wish gets his chance to atone at this level. Alexis Badel rides him for the second time and barrier 2 gives him the sort of map he needs after a fair sixth in the Mile.

6 Galaxy Patch was better than the bare result when flashing home into fifth in the Mile against the race shape, and the small field keeps him in play.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Patch Of Stars gets another look after his winning streak came to an end with a fourth that was better than it reads after a poor trip. A kinder run can see him atone.



5 Packing Angel is the talent in the race, resuming off an injury-enforced layoff since his Derby third last March. Has trialled well, but the market will be telling, much like when Patch Of Cosmo returned last week.

7 Masterofmyuniverse is coming to hand. He ran his best race of the season last time at Happy Valley, closing well for fifth after striking traffic, and he can be better suited back at Sha Tin.

10 Swift Ascend has been running well all prep through three runs and he will be finishing strongly late again, as he tends to do.

Race 10 (1,200m)

14 Jubilant Winner was used up from a wide draw on the pace last start over 1,400m and weakened. That run can be forgiven. The return to 1,200m is key and the move into Class 3 brings a weight relief compared to recent runs. A nice trial between starts suggests he is in good order.

4 Happy Index placed third to Rising Force on debut for an encouraging start. He can improve second-up and Purton rides from a low gate to give him every chance.

3 Rising Force switched to turf first-up after three all-weather runs and delivered in style, backed late in betting despite barrier 14. Ready to climb the ratings, but the outside draw is again a query.

1 Mickley has looked well in a recent trial. He is back into Class 3 and can lift.

Race 11 (1,600m)

2 Dazzling Fit is an untapped four-year-old who still has more to come. He draws well in barrier 3, has been kept fresh on purpose and his trial had plenty of spark, which sets him up to bounce back to winning ways as the one to beat.

9 Silo has continued to trial very well since joining the Jamie Richards stable and his runs have been encouraging too. He had no luck late last time when held up, but an inside draw here can help and the Luke Ferraris booking is another tick.

1 Beauty Alliance gets Purton second-up after a solid fresh fifth over an unsuitable 1,400m. He steps up to the mile and the kinder draw gives him plenty to like.

7 Lovero is another stable-change success for Crawford. Chases back-to-back wins and maps for the right run again to repeat.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club