Beasley, Zyrul, Krisna and Iskandar suspended

RACE 4, SUNDAY

Jockey Danny Beasley, the rider of Lim's Spin, was found guilty of careless riding. Near the 200m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Den Of Thieves, who was steadied and lost the running he was entitled.

As he has been engaged to ride at Kranji this Sunday, Beasley's suspension will be from July 25 to Aug 7, which covers two Singapore race days.

RACE 10

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman and apprentice riders Krisna Thangamani and Iskandar Rosman were each suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding.

Zyrul permitted his mount, Ace Sovereign, to shift out near the 1,300m mark, hampering Fireworks, Happy Friday, Fighter and Fortune Changer, who were all carried wider.

Krisna permitted his mount, Rocket Ryane, to shift in passing the 300m mark, when insufficiently clear of Fighter, who was checked.

Iskandar permitted Wecando to shift in approaching the 200m mark, while riding his mount along. His mount was insufficiently clear of Rocket Ryane, who was carried in across the heels of Preditor and checked.

Zyrul will miss this Sunday's race meeting.

As Krisna and Iskandar are riding this Sunday, they will miss the following Sunday's race meeting.