Beach volleyball champion Mol suffers fracture in build up to Games

2022 European Championships - Beach Volleyball - Konigsplatz, Munich, Germany - August 17, 2022 Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol celebrates after winning his Men's Preliminary match with Christian Sandie Sorum against Sweden's David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Updated
Mar 30, 2024, 01:40 AM
Published
Mar 30, 2024, 01:26 AM

Norway's Olympic beach volleyball champion Anders Mol underwent surgery after suffering a broken bone in his lower leg and will be sidelined for several weeks, affecting his preparations for the Paris Games, he said on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who won gold in the men's beach volleyball along with team mate Christian Sorum in Tokyo in 2021, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that he suffered the fracture at a training camp in Tenerife earlier in the week.

"I have a (internal) splint that I will feel a bit when I play in the future. I'll see how it goes," Mol said, adding that it would not be removed before the Olympics.

Mol, who is set to play alongside Sorum again at the Paris Games, will spend a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines, missing crucial Olympic preparation time.

"Now I feel we are even more outsiders to win in Paris," Mol said.

The beach volleyball events for the Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place between July 27 - Aug. 10, with the venue situated at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top