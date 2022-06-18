Bayliss won't miss this One

Michael Lee
Updated
Published
4 min ago

After feeling robbed of a fair crack at a first Singapore Group win recently, Jake Bayliss gets a second chance today.

The young Australian jockey was bitterly disappointed when plum ride Rocket Star was scratched from the Group 1 Kranji Mile last month.

A consolation ride on outsider Circuit Mission rubbed more salt in the wound. They ran last.

Four weeks later, Bayliss has picked up the ride on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Gold Ten Sixty-One in this afternoon's $110,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m).

Even if the purse is almost a tenth of the Kranji Mile's and it is only a Group 3 race, Bayliss, a three-time Group 1 winner in New Zealand, is pumped.

"The Rocket Star scratching was a bit of a letdown as I thought I had a first chance in a Group 1 race," he said.

"The tables have turned and I now have another shot."

Bayliss is still upbeat even if the Dalghar grey's last-start third was at odds with a previous easy win.

"The wide draw didn't go in his favour. Nothing went to plan," he said.

"I cantered him this week, he gave me a nice feel of strength.

"He's got an awkward draw (nine), but the trick is to let fast horses run."

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline Bayliss won't miss this One. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top