Bayliss won't miss this One

After feeling robbed of a fair crack at a first Singapore Group win recently, Jake Bayliss gets a second chance today.

The young Australian jockey was bitterly disappointed when plum ride Rocket Star was scratched from the Group 1 Kranji Mile last month.

A consolation ride on outsider Circuit Mission rubbed more salt in the wound. They ran last.

Four weeks later, Bayliss has picked up the ride on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Gold Ten Sixty-One in this afternoon's $110,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m).

Even if the purse is almost a tenth of the Kranji Mile's and it is only a Group 3 race, Bayliss, a three-time Group 1 winner in New Zealand, is pumped.

"The Rocket Star scratching was a bit of a letdown as I thought I had a first chance in a Group 1 race," he said.

"The tables have turned and I now have another shot."

Bayliss is still upbeat even if the Dalghar grey's last-start third was at odds with a previous easy win.

"The wide draw didn't go in his favour. Nothing went to plan," he said.

"I cantered him this week, he gave me a nice feel of strength.

"He's got an awkward draw (nine), but the trick is to let fast horses run."