Bayliss and Seow suspended

Jockey Jake Bayliss and apprentice rider Jerlyn Seow have been suspended two Singapore race days and one Singapore race day respectively for careless riding at Sunday's Kranji meeting.

Bayliss pleaded guilty to two charges on Race 2 winner Istataba.

He picked up one race day for making insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in near the 1,150m mark. He was then insufficiently clear of Watery, who was checked.

He picked up another race day for permitting his mount to shift in while riding it along passing the 100m mark. He was insufficiently clear of Street Of Dreams, who was checked.

As he has been engaged to ride at this Saturday's meeting, his suspension will be from Sunday to April 2. This covers two Singapore race meetings.

He was informed of his right of appeal.

Bayliss has ridden two other winners since his Feb 19 debut.

Seow pleaded guilty to careless riding on Vittoria Perfetta in Race 6 in that approaching the 1,200m mark, she permitted her mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Buddy Buddy.

This caused Buddy Buddy to be carried in onto Malibu Beach, who was carried across the running of Axel, who was checked.

Seow will also be riding this Saturday. Her one-race day suspension will be from Sunday to March 26.

She was also advised of her right of appeal.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account both riders' record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.