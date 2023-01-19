Football: Bayern sign goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Gladbach

BERLIN – Bayern Munich have signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach as a replacement for injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the Bavarian club confirmed on Thursday.

Sommer’s contract at Bayern will run until the summer of 2025, one year longer than Neuer’s current deal, which expires in 2024.

German tabloid Bild reported on Wednesday that Gladbach would receive a transfer fee of eight million euros (S$11.4 million), plus 1.5 million in add ons contingent on Bayern winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Gladbach tweeted on Wednesday evening that Sommer “did not take part in today’s team training” as transfer talks were “in their final phase”.

Sommer arrived in Munich late on Wednesday and underwent a medical on Thursday morning. He was then seen training in Bayern colours alongside the rest of the team before the club made the official announcement.

Frustrated by their failure to recall Alexander Nuebel from his loan at Ligue 1 club Monaco, Bayern signalled their intention to sign the 80-time Swiss international after Neuer’s injury in December.

Gladbach however refused to budge, with coach Daniel Farke saying in early January “we have no intention at all of letting him (Sommer) go”.

German media reported on Wednesday Gladbach were close to signing Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, their long-term target to replace Sommer, which was considered a pre-condition of allowing Sommer to move to Bayern.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told a press conference he hoped the club would soon find a replacement for Neuer, saying he did not want the saga to “go on forever”.

“We would like to have a decision, in either direction,” Nagelsmann said ahead of Bayern’s return to action at RB Leipzig on Friday.

“At some point you need calm in the (goalkeeping) position.”

Sommer, who played 272 league matches for Gladbach since joining from Swiss side Basel in 2014, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best goalkeepers.

He made a Bundesliga record 19 saves in his side’s 1-1 draw with the then unbeaten Bayern in August.

Bayern, who sit four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, re-start their season on Friday away at third-placed RB Leipzig with Sommer in line to make his debut.

Gladbach resume their season in eighth place against Leverkusen on Sunday. REUTERS