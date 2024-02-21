Bayern Munich to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel at end of season

BERLIN – Bayern Munich have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the conclusion of the current season despite the German’s contract ending in 2025, the club announced on Feb 21.

The Bavarians lost their last three games in all competitions and have dropped eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week’s Champions League last-16, first leg.

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024-25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.

“In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.”

Added Tuchel: “We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann.

But despite leading them to the Bundesliga title last season on the final matchday, the 11-time consecutive champions have not shown the form this season that saw them dominate German football for the past decade.

Tuchel’s first full season at Bayern had been hit by a string of injuries to key players and by what he had said was a relatively thin squad at the start of the campaign, despite the arrival of Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has said that Bayern are keen on appointing Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso but they will face competition from Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to step down at the end of the current campaign.

Alonso, who has a contract until June 2026, was employed by Leverkusen in October 2022 and has done a remarkable job so far.

The 42-year-old, who played for both Bayern and Liverpool and is now one of the most sought-after young coaches in Europe, steered his team out of the relegation zone in his first season in charge and to a sixth-placed finish.

This term, Leverkusen are unbeaten after 22 games and are flying high at the top of the German standings. REUTERS