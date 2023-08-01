Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel sets his sights on Champions League ‘Everest’

SINGAPORE – Winning the Champions League, like climbing Mount Everest, requires good preparation, training and a bit of luck, said Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel.

He was responding to a question at a press conference about whether he thought it would be easier to win Europe’s premier club competition with the German champions or his former Chelsea side, who had triumphed in 2021 under him.

While Tuchel’s Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season, they missed out on Champions League glory after losing to Manchester City in the quarter-finals less than a month after Tuchel took the reins.

“I found it pretty hard to win the Champions League in general, so we don’t expect that to become any easier,” the German, 49, said during the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s friendly between the German champions and Liverpool at the National Stadium.

“We work in a club where we demand it from ourselves; we demand to compete for the titles.

“But no matter what titles you compete for, if you want to climb Mount Everest, you need to start the journey, you need to pack good, you need to plan good, you need to train, you need to be prepared and then you need to do it step by step, from base camp to base camp. Otherwise, you will never arrive.

“What we do now (is) grow together, create a spirit where we can trust each other and be ready to face difficulties together and then everything is possible in sports.”

Ahead of their new season, which starts with a German Super Cup clash with RB Leipzig on Aug 13, Tuchel – who led Paris Saint-Germain to the 2020 Champions League final, only to lose 1-0 to Bayern – faces several question marks over the men that he will take on the club’s journey to the Champions League summit.

The future of defender Benjamin Pavard and goalkeeper Yann Sommer has been called into question in recent weeks.

On Monday, the club’s top bosses were in London to meet with members of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy to discuss the future of striker Harry Kane.

While Tuchel refused to comment on the England captain’s potential move to Munich, he said the club had assessed which additional players and positions were required, and they had to be sure of their “personality and quality”.

Meanwhile, Senegal forward Sadio Mane completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr earlier on Tuesday while South Korean defender Kim Min-jae joined them in July, filling the gap left by Frenchman Lucas Hernandez, who had left for PSG.

Revealing that he had an emotional farewell with Mane, Tuchel said: “It was kind of sad. We had a long hug but we had a smile on our faces and we assured ourselves to keep the good relationship.

“It’s not personal from his side, I can totally understand that he feels hurt. I feel also not happy things like this happened, we didn’t bring (him) to the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility.”

Wednesday’s match against Liverpool will see Bayern’s key defender Matthijs de Ligt on the opposite side of the dugout from his Dutch compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

The centre-back, 23, said: “I’ve played with Virgil for five years in the national team and he’s a big example for me – he’s won the Champions League and had an amazing season with Liverpool. I also want to congratulate him for becoming captain of Liverpool FC, it’s a really big achievement for him.

“I also have a good relationship with Cody, he is a good guy. He is humble and has always worked hard, I’m glad to see he’s doing really well at Liverpool FC and I can’t wait to face them tomorrow.”

There will also be a reunion of former Leipzig teammates, with Bayern’s new signing Konrad Laimer facing off against Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and French defender Ibrahima Konate.

“The time together in Leipzig was good,” said the Austrian midfielder, 26. “It’s always nice to meet some old guys from (my) older team and compete with them.”