Bates captures maiden Group 1 piece on Jigsaw

Trainer Marsh’s unbeaten filly Well Written second to none in Listed Karaka Millions 3YO

– Expat Kiwi jockey Logan Bates returned home to record his biggest moment in racing, scoring his first elite-level success aboard Jigsaw in the NZ$700,000 (S$529,000) Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,200m) at Ellerslie in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan 24.

The 24-year-old hoop has been making a name for himself in Victoria under the tutelage of his boss Cindy Alderson – who trains Jigsaw – and he was ecstatic in bringing up the milestone in her silks.

“It means everything,” said Bates after his maiden Group 1 success.

“I remember before I even started riding, Cindy and I had a conversation.

“She said one of her greatest achievements would be to see me win a Group 1, and the comment at the end was that it would be even better if it was in her colours for the Alderson family, and we have done it.”

Bates has formed a formidable partnership with the seven-year-old Jigsaw, having won their three previous starts in Australia before heading to New Zealand.

Those victories include the Group 2 McEwen Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley on Oct 25 and the A$1 million (S$876,000) The Meteorite (1,200m) at Cranbourne on Nov 22.

Bates said the Manhattan Rain gelding’s performance has belied his age.

“What a beautiful horse,” he said. “You wouldn’t think he was a seven-year-old gelding to come back like this and get better and better. Every day, I ride him going this way (right-handed) and with all the work that we have done with him, I just grew in confidence.”

The pair sat outside pacemaker Alabama Lass (Craig Williams) for most of the journey. When Bates asked Jigsaw ($26) the question down the home straight, he immediately responded by kicking clear to score by ¾ length over fellow Australian raider Arkansaw Kid (Opie Bosson).

“The plan was either to lead if it was there, or if they were rolling along at a tempo where he was happy in his rhythm,” said Bates.

“When I gave him a squeeze and he ranged up to Alabama Lass, he grew with confidence and gave me an unbelievable kick.”

Bates had plenty of support in the crowd, with his mother Kylie Williams, who had ridden earlier on the card, and his father, former jockey Jamie Bates, both cheering him home.

“There are so many people to thank. I have got mum and dad here, my partner, my good mate Jake, and to do it for Cindy is just unreal,” he said.

“It was like it was meant to be, to come back to where I grew up in New Zealand. Even his (Jigsaw) mother (Demandz) was from New Zealand.

“Coming here and racing on one of the best days here and taking out one of their bigger Group 1s in the Railway is just incredible.”

Williams was beaming with pride following the win, and she was delighted to be at the trackside to soak in the moment with her son.

“I couldn’t get a Group 1, but I produced one,” she quipped.

“He knows this horse inside and out. To see them accomplish it together, and for Cindy, is awesome.

“It is good to see him grow and mature into such a professional young man. I am very proud of him.”

The win capped a great day for Bates, who book ended the six-race card, having ridden the Margaret Falconer-trained four-year-old Moschino ($39) to victory in the HKJC World Pool Jo Giles Stakes (1,400m).

Trainer Stephen Marsh’s rising superstar Well Written made it look easy as pie when she kicked clear to a six-length win in the NZ$1.5 million Listed Karaka Millions 3YO (1,600m).

The unbeaten daughter of Written Tycoon was not just the red-hot $8 favourite in the event; she was also the horse that many in the massive on-course crowd had specifically come to see.

Well Written did not disappoint as she let rip with 200m to run and powered away from a quality field.

Marsh has made no secret of the fact the filly could be the best horse he has ever trained, and the daughter of Written Tycoon is living up to that mantle with five victories in a row, including four at stakes level.

The son of ex-Kranji trainer Bruce Marsh had admitted he had been nervous when his charge resumed at Ellerslie in the Group 2 Auckland Guineas (1,400m) on Dec 26, 2025, and had cause to be as she won but not in her normal dominant fashion.

That, however, was just the prelude to the first of two enormous target races and she stripped much fitter for this assignment in the hands of regular pilot Matthew Cartwright.

Brilliantly away to lead from barrier three, Cartwright eased the filly back as Fleeting Star (Angela Jones) and He Who Dares (Bosson) took up pace-making duties.

Well Written’s legion of supporters had cause for concern when Cartwright found himself in a pocket approaching the home turn, although he was tracking second favourite La Dorada (Craig Williams) into contention.

Cartwright forced his way clear at the 250m, and in a twinkling of an eye, Well Written burst away and put the result beyond doubt as she hit the finish line.

Cartwright’s assessment of the effort summed the victory up perfectly.

“The best horse I have ever ridden, this horse is an absolute weapon,” he said.

“It’s so exciting as we got the right run, we got through but I nearly fell off the back of her.

“She was very keen today, but I have always wanted to ride her with cover as she just drops her head, relaxes and shows that good turn of foot.

“I think we have seen a very special win today. I’m speechless and I think she is right up to Australia’s best.”

Marsh praised Cartwright for his handling of Well Written as he has repaid his faith in having him aboard the filly.

“People have asked me how good she is and I just hope she keeps improving the way she has, as it is very exciting,” he said.

“I always say to Matt, ‘don’t panic, have faith in yourself and the horse, and if you are going well on one with this ability, it will happen (winning)’.

“He didn’t panic and that is what I like about him.

“This makes me feel bloody good and this is why we do it; why we get out of bed and I just love seeing the owners and everyone so excited.

“You will now see her in the Kiwi next.”

Marsh was referring to the NZ$4 million NZB Kiwi (1,500m) that will be run at Ellerslie on March 7.

Queensland trainer Liam Birchley continued his great association with the NZ$1 million Listed Karaka Millions 2YO when recording his third win in the juvenile feature with Dream Roca.

He had previously won the 1,200m race in 2010 with Sister Havana before doubling his tally in 2015 with Hardline.

Birchley returned to New Zealand with two contenders, Dream Roca and Vanzadee for the 2026 running, and it was the former who combined with Australian hoop Ben Thompson to give Birchley his third Karaka Millions crown.

From her ace draw, the daughter of El Roca enjoyed an economical trip in the trail behind pacemaker Magill (Wiremu Pinn) throughout.

While she needed the entire straight to nab the Guy Lowry and Leah Zydenbos-trained gelding, Dream Roca ($26) showed her tenacity in the closing stages to reel in her foe to win by a long head.

Birchley said it was particularly sentimental, given one of Dream Roca’s owners passed away just weeks before the race.

“It’s tremendous to get it three times. I know how hard it is to win it, and the standard here of the two-year-olds has improved markedly over the last 10 years,” he said.

“I have got a lot of really close friends in this horse that go back a long way. One of the owners has just died recently and he named her, so it means a lot.

“We were lucky enough to draw number one, which saves you a lot of work in the run. She could take it easy and save her best for the end, which we needed to.

“From barrier one, you are going to get the best run no matter what if you have got the right jockey. He (Thompson) is an emerging superstar.”

It was Thompson’s first meeting in New Zealand, and he was duly rapt with his immediate success.

“It is very surreal, it is an amazing track,” said the former Kranji-based jockey.

“She is just a class filly. All credit to Liam Birchley, he is a brilliant trainer and it fills you with so much confidence when riding any horse of his, especially a two-year-old.

“It is the third time he has won this race, so it is great to partner up with him.

“The track has been playing so fair, I had to just be patient and wait for a run, and she gave me a great kick.”

Dream Roca has now won two and placed once in her three starts to date. RACING AND SPORTS