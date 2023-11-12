Bastianini wins Malaysian Grand Prix, Bagnaia extends championship lead

SEPANG, Malaysia - Ducati's Enea Bastianini claimed his first race victory of the season when he won the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez on Sunday, while Jorge Martin failed to close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Bastianini and Saturday's sprint winner Marquez were both quick off the line and left the two title contenders behind on the opening lap with some serious pace up front.

Pole sitter Bagnaia eventually finished third while Pramac Racing's Martin, who was second fastest in qualifying, finished a distant fourth to fall 14 points behind Bagnaia in the championship.

The MotoGP championship has two more races left this season in Qatar and Valencia. REUTERS