Zion Williamson lifts Pelicans over Spurs, Magic shock Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO – Zion Williamson knew exactly what he was capable of, but the same cannot be said for some of his teammates who were left in awe on Feb 2.

In San Antonio, against the crowd, the little time left and with three opponents getting as tight as possible to him, he drove for the game-winning layup in the waning seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 114-113 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson finished with 33 points and eight rebounds, connecting on 12 of his 21 shots from the field. His dunk with 28.5 seconds remaining pulled the Pelicans within one and with 3.8 seconds left, he powered through the Spurs defence for the game-winner.

“I don’t know how he made it. He’s going down full speed. Three guys at home with him, full speed. Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) was there. That was one of the guys. Amazing shot blocker and he still gets it off high off the glass,” New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado said on ESPN.

Devin Vassell, who scored 28 points for San Antonio, then missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer. Sensational Spurs rookie Wembanyama added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, whose 18 turnovers were twice as many as the Pelicans’.

“I live for stuff like this,” Williamson, the top pick in the 2019 draft, said after the teams traded the lead five times in the fourth quarter.

“Playing in games like this is a lot of fun. I just trust my game. In that situation, transition, I can get downhill really well.”

The dominant performance from the two-time All-Star came a day after he failed to gain a nod for the 2024 All-Star game when the 14 reserves for the mid-season showcase were announced on Feb 1.

The Pelicans’ victory was dramatic and there were also thrills and spills elsewhere, as the Orlando Magic stunned Western Conference contenders Minnesota 108-106. The defeat, coupled with Oklahoma City’s 126-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, left the Timberwolves and the Thunder tied atop the West at 34-15.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, and the Magic overcame an early 17-point deficit to shock the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards scored 22 points each and Gobert added 16 rebounds for Minnesota, who scored just 18 points on 25 per cent shooting in the fourth quarter.