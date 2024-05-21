Youth movement: NBA’s 20-something stars set to battle in Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES – The National Basketball Association (NBA) Conference Finals starting on May 21 (May 22, Singapore time) will showcase a new generation of stars, as Boston take on Indiana in the East and Dallas clash with Minnesota in the West for a place in the NBA Finals.

Boston’s 26-year-old Jayson Tatum and 27-year-old Jaylen Brown are already experienced hands after the Celtics reached the East Finals in each of the past two seasons.

They made it to the championship series in 2022 but fell to the Golden State Warriors, and were then stunned by eighth-seeded Miami at this stage last season.

In the Pacers they will face a high-octane offence led by 24-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, while in the West 25-year-old Luka Doncic will lead the Mavericks against 22-year-old Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving, traded to Dallas in February 2023, has seen close-up what teammate Doncic and the rest of the league’s rising stars bring to the table.

“They have no fear,” the 32-year-old said after the Mavericks polished off a six-game victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City in the Conference semi-finals.

“They want to kill our records. They want to kill us every time they get on the court,” added Irving, an eight-time All-Star who won a title with Cleveland in 2016.

“That was the first thing I noticed about Luka, that he just had no fear going against the best in the world. He always walks around like he’s the best player in the world. I think that’s the confidence of a champion. That’s where it starts.”

LeBron James is still a force at 39 but his Lakers were swept by Denver in the first round of the play-offs.

The Timberwolves knocked Kevin Durant, 35, and the Phoenix Suns out of the first round while the Pacers took care of Giannis Antetokounmpo, 29, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 36-year-old Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors did not make it out of the play-in and three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, 29, and champions Nuggets were subdued in seven games in the West semis by Minnesota.

Edwards, averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the play-offs, showed his maturity against Denver, when he shook off a poor shooting night to dig in on the defensive end and help author one of the greatest Game 7 comeback wins in NBA history.

“I’m not one-dimensional,” declared Edwards, whose stellar season has seen him tabbed for the US Olympic team.

But Irving thinks Doncic has the edge in maturity as the Slovenian star is in the play-offs for the fourth time.

He believes that the five-time All-Star is set to shine with a new supporting cast around him – not least himself.