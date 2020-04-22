Your Daily Dose of...beating the clock with aplomb

JAYLEN BROWN FROM TOP OF THE KEY, Feb 29, 2020

With five seconds left and a three-point advantage, the Houston Rockets committed a foul that sent Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to the free-throw line. Tatum missed both but it led to Brown's seemingly impossible three to send the game into overtime.

76ERS BOUNCED BY KAWHI LEONARD, May 12, 2019

Leonard's trey bounced on the rim four times before dropping in to win Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 and earn the Toronto Raptors a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. They went on to become the first non-American team to win the National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

DWYANE WADE IMPROVISES, Feb 27, 2019

With just over a second remaining, Golden State Warriors swingman Jordan Bell could be forgiven for thinking he did enough to stop Wade. He blocked the guard's three-point attempt, only for Wade to collect the loose ball and sink a one-legged trey to seal a 126-125 win for the Miami Heat.

KING JAMES' MAGIC MOVE, May 22, 2009

"I'm shocked that anybody would make that shot" was what Orlando Magic centre Dwight Howard said of LeBron James' first made three-pointer of the night. Catching an inbound pass with one second left, he drilled a fadeaway to even the Eastern Conference Finals 1-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the Magic refused to disappear, winning the series 4-2.

LA Lakers' Derek Fisher (front) and Kobe Bryant celebrating after Fisher's last-second game-winning shot against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in May 2004. The Lakers defeated the Spurs 74-73 to claim a 3-2 lead in the series. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



DAMIAN LILLARD BRINGS ROCKETS DOWN TO EARTH, May 2, 2014

With just 0.9 second left, Portland Trail Blazers guard Lillard drained a catch-and-shoot three-pointer that eliminated the Houston Rockets with a 99-98 victory in the NBA play-offs.

MORRIS PETERSON MAKES WIZARDS WEEP, March 30, 2007

"Onions, baby, onions" was a phrase used by sports commentator Chuck Swirsky as Raptors' Peterson launched a three to send the game against the Washington Wizards into overtime. What made this more special was that Peterson had not played for a single minute up to that point. His first meaningful act was to catch a toss by Wizards forward Michael Ruffin, who had attempted to run down the clock. His second was game-changing. Toronto went on to win 123-118.

LAKERS WIN WITH MAMBA MENTALITY, April 30, 2006

With 6.1 seconds left in overtime, Kobe Bryant caught the jump ball from his teammate Luke Walton inside his own half, dribbled and made his jumper despite being double-teamed. The Black Mamba sealed a 99-98 win over Phoenix in Game 4 of the NBA play-offs to give the LA Lakers a 3-1 lead. But the Suns would go on to win the first-round series.

RALPH SAMPSON'S MIRACLE SHOT, May 21, 1986

Off balance but on point. With one second left, Rockets big man Sampson collected a long inbound pass and appeared to tip the ball over his head and into the basket.

"We had every possible shot covered," Lakers forward James Worthy said after they were eliminated 4-1 while Houston progressed to the NBA Finals.

MICHAEL JORDAN FIRES 'THE SHOT', May 7, 1989

The Chicago Bulls had only three seconds on the clock to turn a potential series loss into a victory. Against Cleveland, Jordan made "The Shot", eliminating the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round. When asked about the final play, Bulls coach Doug Collins said that the plan was to "get the ball to Michael and everybody get out of the way".

DEREK FISHER'S FINISH, May 13, 2004

In Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals, the lead changed hands four times in the dying moments. Fisher had the last word.

With the San Antonio Spurs leading 73-72 against the Lakers, Fisher executed a jump shot with 0.4 of a second remaining.

