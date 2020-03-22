Your Daily Dose... of NBA highlights

Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that its over-the-top League Pass service is free until April 22. In this Daily Dose series, Neo Yee Pung and Arvinash Ravindran recommend 8 NBA games to catch.

1 ZION WILLIAMSON'S CAREER-HIGH 35 POINTS AGAINST LAKERS, MARCH 1, 2020

Not shooting a single three-pointer in a match is tough given how the game has evolved. But scoring 35 points against LeBron James' Lakers without a trey is harder. But no task is too big for the NBA's next big thing - Pelicans forward Williamson, 19.

• watch.nba.com/game/20200301/LALNOP

2 NBA ALL-STAR GAME, FEB 16, 2020

Meant as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, the NBA All-Star Game was an exciting game for a good cause. In the fourth quarter, Team Giannis and Team LeBron had to hit the target score of the leading team's total score plus 24 points, resulting in a competitive battle.

• watch.nba.com/game/20200216/LBNGNS

3 RAPTORS' LARGEST COMEBACK, DEC 22, 2019

Everybody knows that no game in the NBA is a guaranteed win until the clock runs out. But coming back from a 30-point deficit is impossible right? Well, not for the Toronto Raptors. Behind Kyle Lowry's 20-point fourth quarter, the reigning champions wiped out the Mavericks' lead in 9min 2sec.

• watch.nba.com/game/20191222/DALTOR

4 LAVINE STINGS HORNETS IN THRILLER, NOV 23, 2019

Against the Charlotte Hornets, Zach LaVine proved to fans that he is more than just a flashy dunker who won the 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. With a couple of clutch three-pointers and a game-deciding steal, the Chicago Bulls guard showed his repertoire.

• watch.nba.com/game/20191123/CHICHA

5 LEBRON JAMES SCORES CLEVELAND'S LAST 25 POINTS, MAY 31, 2007

At the Palace in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, King James rose to the occasion.

He scored 48 points against the Pistons - including 29 of the Cavaliers' last 30 points - to seal the double-overtime win.

• watch.nba.com/video/videovault/2014/10/13/536548_Cavs_Pistons_ECF_GM5_2007

5 BRYANT SCORES 81 POINTS, JAN 22, 2006

Against Toronto, Bryant scored the second-highest number of points in a game in NBA history, behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point performance.

Late Lakers owner Jerry Buss said of the performance: "You're sitting and watching, and it's like a miracle unfolding in front of your eyes and you can't accept it."

• watch.nba.com/video/ video-vault-hardwood-classics

6 MICHAEL JORDAN'S FLU GAME, JUNE 11, 1997

Despite being physically and mentally exhausted from a terrible virus, Bulls legend Jordan surprises fans by scoring 38 points against the Jazz in 44 minutes. His heroics in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals added to his legacy of being a player who never gives up when the going gets tough.

• watch.nba.com/video/video-archives-chicago-bulls-vs-utah-jazz-pop-up

7 CELTICS UPSET SUNS IN GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS, JUNE 4, 1976

With many NBA fans regarding this as the greatest game ever played, this triple-overtime thriller between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns is definitely an instant hardwood classic. What made it even more interesting was that there were no three-point shots taken as the three-point line was introduced only later in 1979.

•watch.nba.com/video/video-vault-suns-vs-celtics-game-5-nba-finals-1976

