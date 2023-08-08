Young United States NBA stars rout Puerto Rico in Basketball World Cup tune-up

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Edwards and Cameron Johnson each scored 15 points to lead a young United States National Basketball Association squad to a 117-74 win over Puerto Rico on Monday to conclude their Basketball World Cup training camp.

Mikal Bridges scored 14 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points and Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis and Brandon Ingram each contributed 11 as the Americans launched a five-game exhibition tour in Las Vegas with a blowout.

“We’ve jelled really fast as a team. It shows the way we play the game,” said Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

“We know we have a lot of talent and we can do a lot of great things but it’s all about becoming one unit and going and playing for one another.”

NBA All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers passed off a game-high 12 assists while New York Knicks guard Brunson grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

NBA All-Star guard Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves made a game-high four steals while Brooklyn Nets forward Johnson had six rebounds.

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies, the league’s top shot blocker each of the past two seasons, had seven rebounds and two blocks.

NBA 2022 All-Defensive Team swingman Bridges had three steals and five rebounds in a team-best 23 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Ingram, the NBA’s 2020 Most Improved Player, had five rebounds and three assists.

Tremont Waters, a guard with 40 games of NBA experience, led Puerto Rico with 17 points.

The US squad also includes 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, a forward for Orlando, and forward Portis, who helped Milwaukee win the 2021 NBA crown.

The rout came ahead of the global showdown in Asia that starts this month, when the Americans will face New Zealand, Greece and Jordan in Group C games at Manila.