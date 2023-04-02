Wonder-shot helps Mongolia reclaim Fiba 3X3 Asia Cup crown

SINGAPORE – His team had let slip a 17-12 lead to allow defending champions Australia to draw level at 18-18 in the Fiba 3X3 Asia Cup men’s final.

But Mongolia star Anand Ariunbold did not wobble, for he is after all the 2022 Fiba 3X3 World Tour’s Most Spectacular Player, as voted by fans bewitched by his wondrous shot making.

On Sunday, a capacity crowd of more than 700 fans at the OCBC Square caught a glimpse of the 25-year-old’s magic when he capitalised on a screen by Dulguun Enkhbat to pull off a shot from beyond the arc.

Despite being thrown off balance by Andrew Steel, Ariunbold drilled the two-pointer, drew the foul and converted the free throw to help his team win 21-18 and regain the title they last picked up on home soil in 2017.

In 3X3, every made basket inside the arc is worth one point, and every successful shot behind the arc is worth two. The first team to score 21 points, or the side with more points at the end of the single 10-minute period, win.

After preening and accepting the plaudits from the crowd, he said: “I practise difficult shots all the time in training and I’m so happy to see it go in at such a crucial time. This shot is for Mongolia.”

With a population of under 3.4 million, his country is more known for individual sports like boxing and wrestling. But it is now also excelling in the sport, with their women’s 3X3 team qualifying for the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

While Olympian Khulan Onolbaatar and her teammates were knocked out by China in the quarter-finals in Singapore, she cried tears of joy as she watched her 27-year-old brother Enkhbaatar win gold.

The 23-year-old said: “We started playing 3X3 when we were around 18. Before that we were just studying and not doing any sports. So this really shows anything is possible if you find something you love and work hard at it.”

Men’s MVP Delgernyam Davaasambuu, who also made the Team of the Tournament with Australia’s Daniel Johnson and New Zealand’s Tai Wynyard, shared that 3X3 started gaining more popularity after they won bronze at the 2012 Asian Beach Games.

The 32-year-old, who scored just two points and one rebound but led the team with distinction, said: “We are not too tall or too short, and we are strong and quick, which are perfect conditions for this more physical version of basketball.

“After our 2017 success, even more people started playing 3X3. We made four finals and we have six professional teams – four men’s and two women’s – and a league that has 36 teams. It is the most popular sport in Mongolia now.”

The Mongolians’ triumph denied the Aussies a double, as their women’s team breezed past New Zealand 21-11 in their final as Marena Whittle – who scored 10 points and seven rebounds – was voted MVP and made the Team of the Tournament with teammate Anneli Maley and the Kiwi Sharne Pupuke-Robati.