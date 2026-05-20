WNBA standout Caitlin Clark named Indianapolis 500 grand marshal

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Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever passes the ball against the Seattle Storm in their WNBA game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 17, 2026.

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal of the May 24 Indianapolis 500 race, IndyCar announced on May 19.

The Indiana Fever guard will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honoured tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’,” said Clark.

The first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft broke multiple records in her rookie season, including the league’s all-time assists record.

Previous Indy 500 grand marshals include Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and 14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS