WNBA players vote to strike 'when necessary' amid labor talks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A WNBA logo is shown on the court before a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

LOS ANGELES – The WNBA Players Association said on Dec 18 that its members have authorised its executive committee to call for a strike “when necessary”, as labor negotiations continue with the league.

“The players have spoken,” the WNBPA said in a statement.

“Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorised the WNBPA’s (seven-member) Executive Committee to call ‍a strike ​when necessary. The players’ decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA ‍and its teams.”

The WNBPA said that 93 per cent of eligible players voted this week and 98 per cent of those favoured authorising a strike.

“Time and again, the players’ thoughtful and reasonable ​approach has ​been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades,” the players union added.

“The players’ vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, ‍it is an emphatic affirmation of the players’ confidence in their leadership and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer, and undervalue them.

“The players remain united, resolute, and prepared to fight for ⁠their value and their future.”

Labor talks were extended from the initial deadline of Oct 31 to Nov 30, then again just minutes before the collective bargaining agreement expired to Jan 9, 2026.

The players exercised their opt-out of that agreement last year, with player salaries and the revenue-sharing model among their key issues. Other priorities include minimum standards in facilities, ​charter travel policies and expanded retirement and family planning benefits, ESPN reported.

In announcing the second extension, the WNBA said either party has the option to terminate the extension with 48 ‌hours’ advance notice.

Failure to reach an agreement could result in ​a work stoppage with the players going on strike or the owners initiating a lockout.

They also could continue with the current CBA or agree to a new one, though the sides seem far apart in negotiations, per reports.

The league, meanwhile, issued a statement ollowing the players union’s announcement.

“While we acknowledge the players’ right to authorise a future work stoppage, we strongly disagree with the WNBPA’s characterisation of the current state of negotiations, which fundamentally misrepresents the ongoing discussions taking place at the bargaining table,” the WNBA said.

“It is difficult to understand claims that the league is resistant to change, particularly given that ‍we are proposing numerous CBA modifications including significant immediate salary increases and a new uncapped revenue-sharing model that would ensure continued salary growth.”

The league said it is committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible and playing a 30th season in 2026. REUTERS