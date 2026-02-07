Without Luka Donic, LA Lakers welcome Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has suffered a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen when he will be back.

LOS ANGELES – While struggling to get their top players all on the court at the same time, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their season-long eight-game homestand when the Golden State Warriors pay a visit on Saturday (Sunday morning, Singapore time).

LeBron James started the season sidelined due to sciatica, Austin Reaves missed over a month with a calf injury and just as Reaves returned, Luka Doncic left Thursday’s 119-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with a left hamstring injury.

Doncic will not play against the Warriors. ESPN reports there is initial optimism that he avoided a major injury, but the Lakers will have to play at least one game without him and hope that Reaves will be up for it.

In only his second game back from his calf strain, he came off the bench and demonstrated he is ready to perform at a high level again. He scored 21 of his 35 points in the second half against the Sixers as the Lakers rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit.

“He was unbelievable,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said of Reaves, who is restricted to 25 minutes per game for now. “He got to the free-throw line. He got in the paint and made plays and scored at the rim. It was great to see.”

James was not at his best with 17 points, but he was there for the Lakers when they needed him, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter. Now, attention turns to Doncic’s health.

“He’s our best player and the engine of a lot of the stuff that we do,” Reaves said. “Hopefully we get good news, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Warriors will be in Los Angeles to face the Lakers for the first time since opening the season with a 119-109 victory. Jimmy Butler scored 31 points in that game, but he has long since been ruled out for the season.

Golden State traded Jonathan Kuminga for Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, but their reported pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo fell short. And star guard Stephen Curry will miss his third straight game because of right knee soreness.

The Warriors are eighth in the West but that has not stopped Draymond Green from thinking big.

“You just need a chance,” he said about making the playoffs, while referencing Golden State’s 2022 title.

“If you give yourself a shot at it, we know how to do it. I think that is a skill that probably 97 per cent of the NBA does not have. They don’t know how to do it. We actually know how.”

Meanwhile in NBA action on Friday, the Detroit Pistons ended the New York Knicks’ eight-game winning streak by routing the Knicks 118-80 in a top of the table Eastern Conference clash.

Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points off the bench while Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart added 15 points apiece.

The Knicks’ win streak had seen them pull level with Boston for second place in the East, but they slipped to third as the Celtics erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 98-96.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and Payton Pritchard added 24 off the bench for the Celtics. REUTERS