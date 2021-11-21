Winning BAS logo design worth $1,000

The Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) is welcoming those residing in Singapore to participate in its logo design contest, which offers a $1,000 prize and runs until Nov 30.

Participants are tasked to create an original, minimalistic and modern logo that resonates with BAS' vision and mission.

A panel will select the top five submissions before the winner is decided based on the number of comments received on both Facebook and Instagram from Dec 17 to 23.

BAS president Koh Koon Teck said: "We want to involve Singaporeans, especially basketball lovers, to journey together with us to achieve our 2032 goal (of qualifying for the Olympics).

"We are also moving away from a male-dominant logo while promoting gender equity through basketball.

"We decided that this is the right time to rebrand the logo for BAS."

The registration form and more information can be found at www.bas.org.sg