Winners of 11 straight, Detroit Pistons try to end Milwaukee Bucks’ series dominance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives on Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

– The Detroit Pistons look to continue their early-season National Basketball Association (NBA) success on Nov 22 (Nov 23, Singapore time), bringing an 11-game winning streak to Milwaukee for their first matchup against the Bucks, who will not have superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Pistons (13-2) come in rested, having not played since their back-to-back on Nov 17 and 18 when they beat visiting Indiana Pacers 127-112 and hosts Atlanta Hawks 120-112.

“We decided to do what we do best and that’s guard,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “When we do that, it triggers our offence and gives us opportunity to create some separation.”

Cade Cunningham is off to a stellar start, averaging 27.3 points and just shy of 10 assists per game. Jalen Duren has starred down low, averaging nearly 12 boards along with 20.6 points per game.

“Cade is in the heir of superstars – he thrives in that moment,” Bickerstaff added. “We’ll never be a one-man band. Cade is a superstar, but he’s uplifted by his teammates in those moments also.”

In their first game of a one-to-two week stretch without Antetokounmpo (groin strain), Milwaukee fell for the third straight game 123-114 in overtime on Nov 20 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Our execution at times, I get it we have different guys, but we just have to do better,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

“When the ball stuck, we didn’t score. When the ball was moving, we got whatever we wanted all night. We worked on that for two days because you anticipate things breaking down not having Giannis.”

Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists to lead the Bucks without Giannis’ 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists averages on the floor.

“When we move the ball, we always get good shots – we have very good shooters on this team,” Rollins said. “Ball is more in my hands (without Giannis). Take the responsibility, go out there and make the plays.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Bucks are still without Kevin Porter Jr and Taurean Prince.

The Bucks have dominated the series lately, having won 13 straight games and 25 of 26. They needed overtime in two of the four victories last season, including a regular-season finale in which most impact players were inactive.

Milwaukee have won the season series seven seasons in a row. Detroit have not taken it outright since the 2015-16 season.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Nov 21, the Toronto Raptors became the first team to reach the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, motoring into the last eight with a dominant 140-110 defeat of the Washington Wizards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 144-112 win over the Utah Jazz on the road. The Thunder extended their winning streak to eight and have won 16 of their first 17. REUTERS