Win over Cavs holds no special value for James

NEW YORK • LeBron James played down any notion that the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was extra meaningful because it came against his former team, but admitted that playing in Cleveland will always bring out his best.

The forward, who played 11 National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons over two stints with the Cavs, made a triumphant return home with a triple-double - 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists - as the Lakers beat Cleveland 131-120.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player sparked the Lakers team he led to the 2020 NBA crown over the Cavs, his hometown team with whom he won their only NBA title in 2016, with spectators cheering and chanting the 37-year-old's name as he walked out of the arena.

But James, who played 41 minutes, brushed off all the fanfare and insisted that the victory was what was most important for him.

"Just wanted to get a win," he said. "That's all that mattered."

However, he also paid tribute to Cleveland fans for supporting him throughout most of his career.

"They've seen pretty much my whole life in basketball," he said.

"Either seen me or heard about it, who is this kid from 40 minutes south of here playing ball at age nine, 10, 11, 12? Who is this LeBron kid?

"And they either drove down to see me or saw me when I came to Cleveland and played in AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) tournaments and seen me play in high school games in the Cleveland area, so they've seen me for almost 30 years since I picked up a basketball.

"That's the difference between this arena and every other arena in the world."

James was also happy the Lakers ended a slump that saw them lose four of their last five games.

"To be able to play how we played, I was able to contribute a little bit and we get a win, finished the trip off, that's all that mattered."

Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 11 assists and D.J. Augustin came off the bench to score 20 points for the Lakers, who improved to 31-41 and are ninth in the Western Conference.

Darius Garland had 29 points and 17 assists to lead the Cavs, 41-31 and sixth in the East.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers got 28 points from Tyrese Maxey to power them over visiting Eastern Conference leaders Miami 113-106.

Philadelphia rose to 44-27, level with NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks in second in the East, 21/2 games behind the Heat, who had 27 points from Jimmy Butler. The Sixers, playing their third game in four nights, benched big man Joel Embiid due to a sore back and James Harden as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

