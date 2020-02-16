Williamson's pick of Rising Stars in USA blowout

CHICAGO • Team USA outgunned Team World 151-131 in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Rising Stars game on Friday, in a contest that lacked little semblance of defence even before it deteriorated into an unofficial dunk contest.

As Team USA put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, the players stepped aside to let the impromptu dunking take place, prominently featuring New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. He bent the basket with one of his dunks that required stadium staff to readjust the backboard.

Williamson finished with 14 points.

Golden State Warriors player Eric Paschall led Team USA with 23 points, and Canadian RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had a game-high 27 points for Team World at the United Centre arena in Chicago.

Miles Bridges of Team USA was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the game after scoring 20 points.

"We wanted to come out and play hard in the Rising Stars and show what Charlotte is about - me, Devonte' (Graham) and PJ (Washington)," Bridges said.

"I didn't have any extra motivation, really, I wouldn't say that. But MJ (Michael Jordan) putting Chicago on the map, it definitely plays a big part, though."

Team USA seized command in the third quarter when they showed their offensive prowess by outscoring Team World 44-24.

Bridges connected on three-pointers in back-to-back possessions to cut a 12-point Team World lead in half with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Three minutes later, Charlotte's Devonte' Graham made a pair of threes to put the Americans ahead 104-103. It was their first lead since the first quarter.

Another highlight had the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic sinking a shot from half court with two seconds left to give Team World an 81-71 lead at the break.

The Rising Stars match-up was part of the All-Star Weekend festivities leading up to tonight's game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, led by Los Angeles' James and Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE