Williamson leads Pelicans to a sweep over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND • Humility is what makes a great player and Zion Williamson knows this well.

The forward, 19, scored a team-high 25 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a four-game season sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a solid 128-115 road victory on Friday night.

The No. 1 draft pick was playing only his 11th National Basketball Association (NBA) game after a knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the campaign.

"Even though I'm a rookie and people think I'm doing good, there's still so much I have to learn," he told ESPN after the win.

"There's so much about the game I'm still learning, I feel like by year four, five I'm gonna have all that down."

Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four steals and Brandon Ingram added 16 points and six assists for the Pelicans (24-32), who have won seven of their past 10 games.

"He definitely takes us to another level," Holiday said of Williamson.

"He's so hard to guard and hard to stop, so for him to be doing that 10 or 11 games in, is impressive."

Williamson is now averaging 22.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

According to ESPN, his seven-game streak of 20-plus points is the longest among NBA rookies this campaign.

He is also the first since Michael Jordan to have 20 or more points in eight of his first NBA games.

"He just fits in," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "It's not like we call a bunch of plays for him. Our guys do a good job in the flow of our offence trying to find him."

Lonzo Ball had 15 points and seven assists, Josh Hart added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Nicolo Melli also scored 13 for New Orleans.



New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers' Wenyen Gabriel (No. 35) as Caleb Swanigan closes in during the second quarter at Moda Centre. Williamson had a team-high 25 points in New Orleans' 128-115 victory. PHOTO: REUTERS



C.J. McCollum registered 27 points, matched his career high of 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds for the Trail Blazers (25-32).

Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points and Hassan Whiteside added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Portland, who lost their third straight game.

New Orleans knocked down 18 of 34 three-point attempts with Holiday leading the way with four. Overall, the Pelicans shot 53.6 per cent.

Portland shot 45.7 per cent from the field and were 10 of 27 from behind the arc.

"Just didn't play well enough defensively to win," said McCollum.

REUTERS