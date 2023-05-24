Will ‘King James’ give up NBA throne?

LOS ANGELES – A weary, honest admission that one of the greatest careers in National Basketball Association (NBA) history could be over?

Or a calculated move designed to spur the Los Angeles Lakers into bolstering their roster?

One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts are doubtful that the “King” is truly ready to give up his throne.

The 38-year-old delivered a 40-point performance in a losing effort for the Lakers on Monday as the Denver Nuggers completed a 4-0 series sweep to reach the NBA Finals.

The defeat drew an unusually cryptic response from James in his post-game press conference as he reflected on a roller-coaster season that saw his team emerge as title contenders despite a dismal 2-10 start.

“I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” he said. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest.”

In remarks to an ESPN reporter, James also made it clear that retirement was under serious consideration.

Asked what he planned to “think about” in the off-season, he replied: “If I want to continue to play.”

That startling admission marked a sharp departure from his previous statements about how he sees the remainder of his career playing career.

He inked a lucrative two-year contract extension with the Lakers last August that takes him through to the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

That would potentially provide him with the opportunity to play in the NBA with his eldest son Bronny James – something James has repeatedly said is his dream.

Nevertheless, the forward hinted that the punishing nature of the NBA season, citing the “bus rides and plane rides”, might be losing its appeal after two decades. “It’s challenging,” he said.

Former NBA player and ESPN pundit J.J. Redick said the comments might be designed to signal to the Lakers front office that the team needed strengthening.

“Am I buying that he’s going to retire? No, absolutely not,” he said.

“LeBron is one of the most calculated athletes in the history of sports. Everything he does is for a reason. And whether this is to put a little bit of pressure on the Lakers to improve the roster... whatever it is, there’s a reason he did this.”