When Curry catches fire like this, Warriors 'always have a chance'

CLEVELAND • Stephen Curry is on fire this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has claimed that his star man is one of the best players ever to have played in the league.

The guard scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, as the NBA-leading Warriors rallied from a 13-point third-period deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89.

It was his fourth game with 40 or more points this campaign - no other player has had more than two 40-point games - and he has scored in double figures in all 15 as Golden State improved to 13-2.

"With Steph on the floor, you always have a chance," Kerr said.

"He's one of the greatest players in the history of the game and he is the greatest three-point shooter of all-time. He's fearless and always capable of catching fire like that."

After being outhustled by the shorthanded Cavs for most of the game, Golden State outscored them 36-8 in the final frame.

Draymond Green scored just four points but handed out 14 assists for the Warriors and Damion Lee scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the fourth period to help turn the tide.

Curry made nine of his 16 three-point attempts, his fourth game with at least nine from behind the arc. But he insisted that it was defence that made the difference against a determined Cleveland team missing four injured or ailing starters in rookie Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen.

"The only reason that we opened the game up is we went on a 13-0 run (to start the fourth) and they struggled to score," Curry said.

"Through 36 minutes we really struggled to get stops and then force them into tough looks and we were playing against set defence the whole night.

"They had a lot of energy, they're playing well, so fourth quarter, we just let it go, intensity and focus on the defensive end."

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points. Dean Wade and Kevin Love added 17 apiece.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points as the Miami Heat (11-5) extended their winning streak to four games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 112-97.

