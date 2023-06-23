Wembanyama era begins as San Antonio select French phenom first overall in NBA draft

NEW YORK – Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, making the player seen as a once-in-a-generation talent the highest-drafted French player in league history.

The 19-year-old “Wemby” comes into the league with a buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school 20 years ago.

Wembanyama cried with joy after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name at Barclays Center.

“I’ve accomplished something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” he said. “Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I dreamed about it. I’ve got to cry.”

At 2.24 metres, Wembanyama has the size of a centre but the ball handling, passing and shooting abilities of a guard, a jaw-dropping combination with the potential to revolutionize the sport.

He is dangerous shooting the ball from long range and athletic enough to rebound and dunk his own misses.

With a wing span of close to 2.44m, he can block shots and grab rebounds with ease and gets up and down the floor quickly for a player of his size.

Despite his awesome height, he weighs only 104kg and it remains to be seen whether he can bulk up before the regular season kicks off in late October.