Watch out for Brooklyn's power pair

NEW YORK • It has been nearly a decade since Kevin Durant and James Harden last played on the same team, but the duo sent out a clear message on Saturday night to the rest of the National Basketball Association (NBA) of what is to come from the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Durant described new teammate Harden as "incredible", after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 home victory over the Orlando Magic.

Harden joined the Nets (8-6) from the Houston Rockets on Thursday to reunite with Durant - his former teammate at Oklahoma City Thunder - and the pair looked dominant in their first game together since 2012.

Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden became the seventh player in league history to register a triple-double - 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists - on his debut with a new team.

"It was incredible. You could see him trying to figure out the best way to play early on. I felt we all were over-passing, trying to make everybody comfortable," Durant told reporters.

"Then he got into his mode, being aggressive to score. That opened up the whole game for all of us. Glad he got his feet up under him, he's got to keep plugging away, keep getting better each day."

Durant added that he was impressed with Harden in the point guard role, with Kyrie Irving missing his sixth straight game due to personal reasons and health and safety protocols.

"James played the same way he always plays... the same way he was playing in Houston. Handling the ball, being a pass-first guard, trying to get his guys good looks," he said.

"Coach put him at the point... I think that's his natural position. Point, combo guard. For him to come out and get 14 assists, 12 rebounds for us at the point guard was key."

Harden, who became disgruntled with the underperforming Rockets, slammed the door on his way out of Houston after a four-team trade deal was completed.

But he was clearly pleased with his new club on Saturday.

74 Points James Harden and Kevin Durant got on their first game for the same team since 2012.

"It felt really good. Guys got after it," he said. "I've got to stop turning the basketball over. That comes with chemistry. That comes with practice.

"Getting a win in my first game here, it feels pretty good. We just have to keep it going."

As for his historic statistics, he said: "I'm just happy we came away with a win. Those stats don't mean anything."

Despite winning the NBA scoring crown three times, Harden earned a reputation as an underachiever in the play-offs with the Rockets.

His tenure in Houston came to an end after a one-sided loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Tuesday when he blasted the team's talent level.

Even before that, he had wanted to leave after failing to deliver them a championship despite some impressive individual performances and being named the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Two days after saying the Rockets were "just not good enough", he was on his way to Brooklyn after being acquired in a trade that saw Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and a number of draft picks go to Houston.

Harden was averaging 24.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in eight games with the Rockets this season.

He is also looking forward to Irving's return.

"The sooner we can be on the court together, it's going to be scary hours," he said.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a team-high 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead Orlando (6-7), who have lost five straight games.

