Warriors' Kerr to lead Team USA at Paris 2024

SAN FRANCISCO • Steve Kerr, a five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) winner and three-time championship coach with the Golden State Warriors, was on Monday named the new coach of the United States national basketball team until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 56-year-old served as an assistant to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as the team captured Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in August and he will succeed the 72-year-old veteran.

"I'm incredibly honoured and humbled to represent our country," Golden State's Kerr said.

"It's a thrilling opportunity and I'm excited for the challenge."

He guided the Warriors to NBA crowns in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and in the 2015-16 season directed the Warriors to an NBA regular-season record 73 victories before a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

As a player, Kerr won three NBA titles with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and two more in 1999 and 2003 with Spurs under Popovich's guidance.

"With today's announcement, our men's national basketball team begins its quest for 2023 Fiba World Cup and 2024 Olympic gold," USA Basketball chairman and retired army general Martin Dempsey said.

Named as assistants to Kerr over the next three years were Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga University coach Mark Few.

On his backroom, Kerr said: "I'm also beyond excited to work with three coaches I have enormous respect for in Erik Spoelstra, Monty Williams and Mark Few.

"Coaching the USA men's national team comes with great responsibility - one that calls for a group effort with a team of coaches committed to the team, to the goal and to each other.

"I couldn't ask for a finer group of high character individuals to help me lead our national team.

"Our goal, of course, is to win and make our country proud. We will work hard to do so."

The US men's team have won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and seven of the past eight, with Kerr to lead the charge in Paris 2024.

They have claimed the Fiba World Cup championships in two of the past three competitions (2010, 2014).

Since unleashing the "Dream Team" at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the US have claimed gold medals in 15 of 19 major Fiba basketball competitions, while compiling a 146-10 overall record (.936 winning percentage) in those competitions.

