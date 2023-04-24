Warriors down Kings to square NBA series, Knicks on the brink

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors held off a ferocious fourth-quarter fightback from the Sacramento Kings to secure a series-levelling 126-125 victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes almost snatched victory for Sacramento on the buzzer only to see his long-range effort bounce off the rim to leave the NBA champions celebrating a result that leaves them tied at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series after losing games one and two.

Curry breathed a sigh of relief after two uncharacteristic blunders almost proved costly in a frenetic finale at the Chase Centre as the Warriors looked to close out victory.

The Warriors talisman missed a wide-open three-pointer with his team leading 126-121 that could have put Golden State eight points clear with less than a minute remaining.

Curry then compounded that rare miss by erroneously calling a time out when the Warriors had none left, earning a technical foul and allowing Sacramento’s Malik Monk to make it a four-point game with a free throw.

A superb De’Aaron Fox three-pointer from 28 feet then left Sacramento within one at 126-125, and when Curry missed another floater, the Kings had a chance to win it only to see Barnes’ late effort bounce out.

“It was kind of sloppy not knowing how many timeouts we had left, and a couple of dagger shots didn’t go in – but we did what we needed to do defensively in those last 10 seconds,” a relieved Curry said afterwards.

“We’ve protected home court, and now we move on.”

Barnes’ late miss was the final act of a thrilling battle between the Western Conference rivals that saw the lead change hands no fewer than 19 times as momentum ebbed and flowed throughout.

Golden State looked to have turned the screw decisively in the third quarter, outscoring the Kings 37-23 to start the fourth with a 10-point advantage.

Sacramento however came surging back with a 7-0 run to start the final quarter and only a handful of points separated the two teams in a tense finale before the Warriors held on.

Curry led the Warriors scoring with 32 points while Klay Thompson added 26, including four three-pointers, and Jordan Poole 22.

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points while Draymond Green, returning after suspension, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.