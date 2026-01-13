Victor Wembanyama rising ahead of latest San Antonio Spurs v OKC Thunder tilt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama holds the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark plays defence in the second half at Target Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Victor Wembanyama is back in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup.

They take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Singapore time) in a matchup of the top two teams – and two of the best players – in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama returned to the starting lineup in Sunday’s 104-103 loss at Minnesota, starting for the first time since Dec 31. He scored 29 points in 27 minutes.

The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year came off the bench when he returned from a calf strain in December. He made three starts at the end of the month, then missed two games with a hyperextended knee.

“It’s a constant conversation,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the decision of whether Wembanyama starts or not. “He wants to start, he wants to finish, he wants to play 48 (minutes) and we’ve somehow got to figure out how to keep him happy and still play organically and help the team and do what’s right.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs have handed the Thunder three of Oklahoma City’s seven losses this season – all coming within a 13-day span in December. Since that stretch, San Antonio has gone 4-5.

Part of the Spurs’ recent troubles have been due to the offensive woes of young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. During that nine-game span, Castle and Harper have combined to shoot just 33.2% from the field and just 17.5% from beyond the 3-point line.

“Part of it is they’re missing some good shots, part of it is they’ve just got to learn the balance of what this game calls upon when you have the basketball in your hands a lot,” Johnson added.

“Whether that’s being aggressive, whether that’s understanding time and score, whether that’s on-time, on-target passes to your teammates, whether that’s getting the ball out of your hands early.

“There’s some stuff they’ve just got to go through. That’s part of the deal when you’re 21 and 19.”

While Oklahoma City has gone 7-2 since the Christmas Day loss to the Spurs, the Thunder have struggled of late from distance, shooting just 25% from beyond the arc over their last four games.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the issue is a test for his team. He said he’s been happy with Oklahoma City’s shot selection, even more so recently than he was earlier in the season when shots were falling at higher percentages.

“You’re going to go through stretches of games and of the season where you’re getting good shots that aren’t falling, we try to see it as a mental battle and a challenge that we have to overcome,” he said.

“It’s a test of your trust in each other and your conviction in what you’re doing.”

The Thunder come into Tuesday’s game on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Miami 124-112 at home Sunday.

Meanwhile in NBA action on Monday, Pascal Siakam scored a go-ahead basket with 6.8 seconds left to propel the Indiana Pacers to a 98-96 victory over the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis.

Siakam produced 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Jay Huff scored 20 points and Andrew Nembhard chipped in 13 points for the Pacers, who have won a season-high three straight games.

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan registered 32 points and six assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a solid 124-112 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Cooper Flagg scored 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 113-105 at home. REUTERS