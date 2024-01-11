Victor Wembanyama gets triple-double as San Antonio Spurs rout Detroit Pistons

DETROIT - Victor Wembanyama recorded the second-fastest triple-double in National Basketball Association (NBA) history and the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the host Detroit Pistons 130-108 on Jan 10.

Wembanyama racked up 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes. Russell Westbrook compiled a triple-double in 20 minutes in 2014.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points and Devin Vassell had 16 as eight Spurs scored in double figures. Jeremy Sochan contributed 15 points, Doug McDermott supplied 14 points and Dominick Barlow added 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Tre Jones and Cedi Osman chipped in 11 points apiece.

The Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak while improving their record to 6-30. The Pistons dropped to 3-35 while losing their sixth straight. They have lost 34 of their past 35 games.

Detroit was playing for the second time without top scorer Cade Cunningham, who has a strained left knee.

Jalen Duren topped the Pistons with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 19 points and five assists and Bojan Bogdanovic also tossed in 19 points. Alec Burks added 15 points and Kevin Knox II had 12.

The Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the first half and held a 63-51 advantage at the break. Wembanyama had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists at intermission, while Sochan and Johnson contributed 11 points apiece. Bogdanovic paced the Pistons with 14 points and Duren added 11.

The Pistons never mounted a threat in the second half.

Wembanyama opened it with a dunk, then set up Vassell for another dunk after a steal by Julian Champagnie.